Letter: NFL’s overtime rule would always be trouble

Or how about this. We are watching the final game for the American League Championship. The score is tied after nine innings. There is a flip of the coin to determine which team will bat first. Team B wins the coin toss. They bat first and score a run. Game over.

Both scenarios are as unfair as the NFL’s overtime rule. It may be OK for the regular season. After all, there are 17 games to play. But in a playoff game with so much on the line? The NFL has shown that it is one of the smartest leagues in all of sports. Yet, I don’t know any other sport, including collegiate football, where both teams don’t have an equal opportunity to win in an overtime situation. The owners and management need to display some of that brain power they have used to rake in millions of dollars in revenue each year, to figure out a way to avoid this inequitable situation from occurring again.