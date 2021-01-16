Letter: NFL’s message to women does not include equality

When young, I read a statement by Babe Ruth that convinced me the luckiest people on earth are those who are able to earn a living doing what they love. His pearl of wisdom became one of my life’s goals.

The documentary film, A Woman’s Work, does not slander the Director of the Buffalo Jills, as a recent writer alleges. Rather, it presents a clear, well-supported argument about how the NFL destroys the dreams and dignity of the hard-working athletes it recruits as cheerleaders. The NFL’s message to girls and women? If you are exceptionally talented, train relentlessly and rise to the top of the cheerleading profession, we might “hire” you, but don’t dare to imagine that you deserve a living wage. You should feel honored simply to serve at the altar of the NFL.

Why so stingy? Is the NFL hard-pressed for cash? No, it’s a fraternity of the superrich who rake in billions of dollars every year. The reason they refuse to pay cheerleaders a decent wage, and in some cases refuse to pay them at all, can be seen only as an expression of their contempt for women – not just for cheerleaders but for women in general.