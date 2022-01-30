Letter: NFL rule change can bring more fairness to the game

Let’s say that you and a fellow employee are equally qualified for a big promotion at your workplace. You can both make a presentation to management but a coin flip decides who gets to make their case first. Your counterpart wins the coin flip and makes very compelling points why they should receive the promotion and the powers that be gives your opponent the job. Shouldn’t you have the opportunity to present your case? Is this being fair to both parties?

The same thing happened in the recent Bills-Kansas City playoff game. Both teams were tied at the end of regulation time. A coin flip determined who would get the ball first in overtime. The Chiefs won the coin toss and scored a touchdown to win the game. Buffalo never had the chance to have an overtime possession. That is just wrong.