Letter: NFL rule change can bring more fairness to the game

Let’s say that you and a fellow employee are equally qualified for a big promotion at your workplace. You can both make a presentation to management but a coin flip decides who gets to make their case first. Your counterpart wins the coin flip and makes very compelling points why they should receive the promotion and the powers that be gives your opponent the job. Shouldn’t you have the opportunity to present your case? Is this being fair to both parties?
The same thing happened in the recent Bills-Kansas City playoff game. Both teams were tied at the end of regulation time. A coin flip determined who would get the ball first in overtime. The Chiefs won the coin toss and scored a touchdown to win the game. Buffalo never had the chance to have an overtime possession. That is just wrong.
The NFL and the television networks are concerned about the length of the games. TV also does not want to disrupt the rest of the evening’s programming schedule. Neither entity should be concerned. Television controls everything in pro sports due to the massive amount of money they pay to show the games on their networks. Statistics reveal that over 75 of the top 100 shows watched every year on TV are NFL games. With this as the premise, the networks should give extra time to their most watched shows (especially in the playoffs) to ensure fairness. It’s not just the fairness factor that the NFL and television should consider. Of more importance to television, they would maintain that larger audience longer which would increase their overall ratings. And, consequently, increase their profits as well.