Cole Beasley objects to the NFL policy which encourages vaccinations. I am surprised he doesn’t also object to the requirement that players wear helmets. Certainly Beasley’s head is thicker and more impenetrable than any helmet.

Go Bills. I hope his absence from the critical matchup with the Patriots doesn’t cause the Bills to lose. But, hey, Beasley living life on his own terms is more important than the success of the team.