Letter: NFL football should not warrant taxpayer subsidy

The idea that NFL football has become so important as to warrant taxpayer subsidy is beyond comprehension. With media hue and cry for the openness of government negotiations with NFL billionaires over our share of the tax bill for a new stadium, my question is this.

Why should there be any government subsidy for a private billionaire-owned entertainment corporation period? Taxpayers should not be lassoed into the football business!

Wouldn’t it be wiser to invest far less public money on something that benefits the general public in a more substantial way than sedentary hoopla participation 10 expensive times a year?

Waxing nostalgia, I recall teaching my son to swim and diving off the high platform to show off for him in the Olympic-sized swimming pool at Erie Community College in Orchard Park. Wouldn’t it be nice if they reconditioned and reopened this facility so local seniors, families, and students can have a healthy swim indoors, year-round?

Louis Boehm

Orchard Park