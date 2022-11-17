Letter: NFL fails to take seriously effects of concussions

“But I do not have any – like absolutely zero – patience for or will ever put a player in a position for them to be in harm’s way.” Miami Dolphins’ head coach stated after being asked about putting Tua Tagovailoa back in the game; this is not the first time a coach put a player that could be injured back into a football game.

Who really is to blame for this trend? The NFL? It isn’t the coach’s decision if his player goes back in the game or not until the doctors have a thorough look at the player. An outside doctor should be the one to examine the players not someone who is associated with the teams, giving an unbiased opinion of whether the player is eligible to go back in.

Most fans would think with the NFL being in its 103rd season they would have a safe guideline for injury. The NFL instead of bringing the dangers of their sport to light hides it from the public. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is apparent in ex-NFL players and most people don’t even know what CTE is. People speculate that former Buccaneer player Antonio Brown is suffering from this because of his outrageous actions and outburst in public. He has taken some brutal hits to his cranium which would cause CTE. The NFL needs to start taking responsibility for these struggling ex-players.

Peter Gaglio Jr.

Elma