Letter: NFL cheerleader film shows one-sided view

The NFL cheerleader documentary, as usual, only tells one side of the story; the side of litigants pursuing high monetary compensation from the juggernaut known as the NFL. The facts were and remain that these women were explained and knew the role, pay and expectations of being an NFL cheerleader. They signed the contracts. They received numerous perks from sponsors. They never once complained to their director while they were a member of the team.

To slander Stephanie Mateczun is vile and disgusting. While Director of the Buffalo Jills, Mateczun dedicated her life to mentoring, supporting and advocating for her squads. Ask anyone who is not a litigant what they think of Mateczun’s character and of their time on the Jills. As I am related to Mateczun, I witness her raising her daughter to be a strong, independent, valued young woman. I witness the pain she is enduring from the false, ruthless allegations against her.

Know there are two sides to every story, and one side comes from a place that is not seeking fame or a pay day, just the truth.

Leah Mateczun

Depew