Letter: Next vote requires nonpartisan approach

Shame on the senators who voted not guilty and acquitted Donald Trump. He encouraged the insurrection. People lost their lives. He demonstrated that he did not care about this country or the people. He only cared about himself and would not accept his loss no matter what the cost to our country. Even before he became president, we knew what kind of a person he was. He has no morals, he is a liar, and cheat. He incited and supported the actions of what took place on Jan. 6.