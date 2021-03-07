Letter: Next vote requires nonpartisan approach

Shame on the senators who voted not guilty and acquitted Donald Trump. He encouraged the insurrection. People lost their lives. He demonstrated that he did not care about this country or the people. He only cared about himself and would not accept his loss no matter what the cost to our country. Even before he became president, we knew what kind of a person he was. He has no morals, he is a liar, and cheat. He incited and supported the actions of what took place on Jan. 6.
I hope everyone remembers who is to blame. Remember the names of those who voted not to convict him and chose candidates that show they have the character, values, and honesty to do the job we elect them to do. We should not vote just because they have an “R” or “D” in front of their names.
Bev Campochiaro
East Amherst