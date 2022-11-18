Letter: Next time, be sure to elect true pro-life candidates

During this election season we have witnessed countless advertisements and commercials from politicians that proudly announce their extreme pro-abortion stance, that even blatantly excludes any relevant restrictions on abortions up to the time of birth.

How can one justify voting for any candidate who undoubtedly cares more about animal “rights” and animal abuse, than the rights and abuse of unborn children in the womb, and who can simply ignore the scientific fact there are two human entities involved with every abortion? By using seemingly innocuous terminology like, “the right to end a pregnancy,” they gleefully promote the destruction of the child, who although tiny, already has their own unique DNA, blood type, and developing organs which are totally separate from their mother.

These same candidates refuse to even entertain any discussion pertaining to the science surrounding the humanity of the unborn child and the most preeminent right of all – the right to life, but instead have the audacity to demand that taxpayers fund the grotesque dismemberment or poisoning of these babies in the mother’s womb.

Instead of accepting status quo rhetoric and the obsession with the single-minded abortion option from these so called “pro-choice” politicians, isn’t it time to elect people who sincerely want to help woman by prioritizing true choices that favors life and legitimate support for both mothers and their children before and after birth, thereby avoiding mufti-faceted suffering/tragedies for women and death sentences for their children?

Michael Hartman

Lancaster