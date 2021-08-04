Letter: Next mayor must produce viable carbon free energy plan

If there’s a mayoral debate held before the Nov. 2 election, I know what question I’d like to see answered: Which candidate has the best plan to get us as close to 100% carbon free energy use by the earliest possible date?

The next mayor’s term coincides with our last chance to turn the corner away from climate damaging fossil fuels. Failing to rapidly accelerate to renewables locks in incalculable suffering from drought, fire, extinctions, floods, disease and heat waves. Social and political chaos will result as we’re forced into unacceptable decisions to cut our losses as climate instability leaves us without enough resources to respond to every disaster. Disadvantaged communities, those with limited means to respond – like much of Buffalo – will be hit hardest.

The two biggest sources of climate killing greenhouse gases in New York State are the transportation and heating sectors. The candidate that gets my vote will be the one with the most detailed plan to do the following:

• Eliminate pollution in Buffalo from internal combustion engines by 2035 or earlier

• Replace the fossil fuel heating systems in all our buildings by 2050 or earlier