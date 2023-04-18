Dear Editor: Before I, start want to state that I am a registered Democrat and gun owner in New York. Some of the recent events in the United States make me wonder what type of so-called democracy we have created. Six people are murdered in Tennessee at a Christian school and a congressman from there states the solution to this problem is to home school your children. There is obviously no IQ requirement to be elected in that state. Then the Tennessee legislative branch is voting to expel Democratic members due to them protesting on the floor about gun violence and the lack of legislation. Can only imagine how these Republicans would feel if one of their children were murdered. And nothing in Congress about expelling George Santos, who has made so many outright lies on his record it is impossible to keep track of them all. Finally, it is revealed that one of our more controversial Supreme Court judges has accepted and not disclosed vacations to many of the world’s best resorts from a super conservative donor worth well over $100,000. In addition, his wife was an avowed opponent of President Obama from the very beginning. I can only hope that the next election brings results that will bring our country back towards the greatness it once was but really do not think this can happen due to the beliefs of the far right.