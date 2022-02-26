Letter: Newspaper should publish regular climate change articles

The climate crisis is a major continuing news event-some may argue the most significant of our time-and yet there is little regular coverage which puts actions into perspective and reports on both the big picture (what our current carbon dioxide levels are, what current science says they should be, what our country and others are adding to the atmosphere each year, what our goals are and how well we are meeting those goals, what is happening statewide and locally to meet those goals, what others are doing, etc.) as well as developing ideas and local activities associated with the climate crisis.