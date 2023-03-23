To the editors at The Buffalo News – you are saying that someone who states the need to “eradicate” a certain group of people is an acceptable concept to espouse under the guise of public discourse. We all agree that the University at Buffalo speaker, Michael Knowles, had every right to speak his mind under First Amendment protection, but that does not mean the university had to give him a platform to do so just because a dozen students invited him. Where were the adults in this room? What would the university’s and The News’ response be if an invited speaker wanted to “eradicate” a different group, such as the men’s basketball team or even the Young Americans For Freedom student club?