Letter: News should admit its own part in promoting Jacobs

I found your editorial calling out Rep. Chris Jacobs for his cowardice in continuing to promote Trump's lies about the election to be spot-on. But two important considerations were missing:

1.Your editorial board owes the voters of NY27 a mea culpa for your endorsement of Jacobs in the false hope that he would suddenly awaken from his Trump slumber and become an effective and responsible legislator.

2.Why not call on Jacobs to do the honorable thing and resign from office? It's the least he could do as one of the army of Republican enablers who set the stage for yesterday's mob invading the Capitol.

Oh, and here's an afterthought: what is it about the voters of NY27 and the name Chris? First we had Chris Lee, who couldn't keep his shirt on, then Chris Collins, who couldn't wait to bilk unsuspecting investors with his insider trading knowledge (from the White House no less), and now Chris Jacobs...enough. Time to try a new name.

Alan Camhi

North Tonawanda