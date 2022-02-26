 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: News photographers represent par excellence in their field
Letter: News photographers represent par excellence in their field

Day 55

Day 55: Feb. 24, 2022 - A construction worker takes a break while working at Viridi Parente in Buffalo.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Photographs presented in The Buffalo News are spectacular examples, glimpses, even reminders of what escapes the naked eye on a daily basis, I say. Most recently, Derek Gee’s expose of the interiors of St. Louis Catholic Church. What breathtaking balm for the soul. John Hickey’s sun drenched view of City Hall, the U.S. District Court Building and Niagara Square (Feb. 8) is simply inspirational work. I confess, Sharon Cantillon has long been my favorite photographer, however James P. McCoy, Mark Mulville, Harry Scull Jr. and Robert Kirkham remain in my estimation exemplary human museums showcasing and preserving Buffalo life and landscapes via the camera lens. These professionals make me want to jump up around town with my silly little camera but I know it’s not that easy. What is difficult is remaining silent, not to share my reactions regarding these ongoing impressive visions of our neighbors and environs. These artists need to be singled out and applauded.

Janice Schlau

Williamsville

