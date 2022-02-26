Photographs presented in The Buffalo News are spectacular examples, glimpses, even reminders of what escapes the naked eye on a daily basis, I say. Most recently, Derek Gee’s expose of the interiors of St. Louis Catholic Church. What breathtaking balm for the soul. John Hickey’s sun drenched view of City Hall, the U.S. District Court Building and Niagara Square (Feb. 8) is simply inspirational work. I confess, Sharon Cantillon has long been my favorite photographer, however James P. McCoy, Mark Mulville, Harry Scull Jr. and Robert Kirkham remain in my estimation exemplary human museums showcasing and preserving Buffalo life and landscapes via the camera lens. These professionals make me want to jump up around town with my silly little camera but I know it’s not that easy. What is difficult is remaining silent, not to share my reactions regarding these ongoing impressive visions of our neighbors and environs. These artists need to be singled out and applauded.
Just In
Letter: News photographers represent par excellence in their field
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owners of the Bills, Terry and Kim Pegula, do not owe you anything. The Pegulas are businesspeople first, do what is best for the team and…
Football writer Jay Skurski gave the Bills’ coaching an “F” for the Chiefs game. Very appropriate and it’s not for the first time. “I’m not go…
Looking back about a year ago, I can see how little intelligence our last president had. From the very beginning we listened to falsehoods fro…
The socialists’ and progressives’ “defund the police” and so-called “bail reform” policies are literally killing people and many of these vict…
Recently, a gentleman from Amherst wrote a letter voicing concern over the passing of legislation regarding sexual harassment/assault in the w…
Several recent columns from Peggy Noonon (Opinion columnist with the Wall Street Journal) have pointed out the failures of President Biden. Pr…
Mark Goldman’s Another Voice (Feb. 18) about not allowing cars back on Delaware Park’s Ring Road really hit a nerve with me. I began running a…
On Feb. 3, Rod Watson wrote a column regarding dedicated lanes for bicycles and their lack of use during parts of the year and the detriment t…
Does Adam Zyglis actually equate the left’s call to cancel Joe Rogan with conservatives’ objections to such anti-white hatred propaganda as th…
With all the controversy regarding masking during this Covid-19 pandemic, I started wondering: What would some of our past family members be t…