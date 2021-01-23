Letter: News photographers offer calm during storm

During these times of chaos and uproar over the pandemic and politics, I would like to commend and thank The Buffalo News photographers for the beautiful and calming photographs they have provided on the picture page as well as in other sections of the paper.

I have loved the nature photographs that appeared throughout the fall that provided a moment of peace among the articles of division and bad news. The impetus for my writing this letter was the picture page titled, “Dusted in gold” on Jan. 5. The photo is so spectacular (I wish I could frame it), and it reminds us that we still have the beauty of nature around us during these difficult times. Thank you for sharing your talent with us.