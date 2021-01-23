 Skip to main content
Letter: News photographers offer calm during storm
Day 5

Day 5: Jan. 5, 2021 - Yellow hues remain atop the mostly barren trees on the water's edge at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News

During these times of chaos and uproar over the pandemic and politics, I would like to commend and thank The Buffalo News photographers for the beautiful and calming photographs they have provided on the picture page as well as in other sections of the paper.

I have loved the nature photographs that appeared throughout the fall that provided a moment of peace among the articles of division and bad news. The impetus for my writing this letter was the picture page titled, “Dusted in gold” on Jan. 5. The photo is so spectacular (I wish I could frame it), and it reminds us that we still have the beauty of nature around us during these difficult times. Thank you for sharing your talent with us.

Christine Schurkus

Kenmore

0 comments

