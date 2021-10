While we often seem divided in our understandings and views, the picture captured on the front page of the Buffalo News on Oct. 11 by James P. McCoy should give us all delight.

The TV commentators expressed amazement as it happened and somehow the photographer captured the moment in time as Josh Allen hurdled an attempted Kansas City tackle.

I find great pleasure in The Buffalo News daily photojournalism, but this picture invites everyone to unite and say, “Go Bills!”

Dennis Galucki

Buffalo