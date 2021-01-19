Letter: News owes Jacobs a sincere apology

As loyal Americans and veterans who proudly put on the uniform of our beloved country and defended our freedoms on foreign soil, we take great umbrage at the insults a recent Buffalo News editorial directed at Rep. Chris Jacobs for his vote on the certification of presidential electors.

The word “coward” has a particularly sinister connotation to those of us who are veterans and fought for our nation’s honor and for the right of freedom of the press. We expect better of The Buffalo News than to use such a derogatory term to describe someone with whom they disagree.

We have worked with Jacobs for a number of years on a wide array of issues concerning veterans. He has always supported us in every possible way – especially with his tremendous assistance in bringing necessary funding to our communities and addressing veterans’ needs.

Jacobs is a decent, dedicated public servant who values his constituents, our veterans and the Constitution. The editorial board of The News owes him an apology.

John B. Long

Town of Tonawanda

Ronald Pilozzi

City of Tonawanda

Patrick W. Welch

East Amherst