Letter: News missed on Brown’s fight to get on the ballot

The News editorial endorsing the decision to allow Byron Brown to gather lawful petitions to get on the ballot after he lost the primary starts by getting it wrong and goes downhill from there.

Brown’s fight was not about the new election calendar and its silly new dates for doing various election protocols. The relief Brown proposed for himself related not to timing, not to dates, but to sequence: that the principle in New York law forever that everybody files for elective office at the same time, after which conflicts are resolved by primaries, after which elections, that such a principle ought not apply to Brown, even though, naturally, Brown was unable to find a holding anywhere for such a proposition, and indeed, that sore loser statutes abound across the Union, demonstrating that if state legislatures don’t like sore loser candidacies, that is their prerogative.