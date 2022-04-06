Letter: News has it wrong in criticizing Suozzi

This is in response to The News editorial on April 2, “Linking William Hochul to Bills deal, critics make a groundless accusation.”

Last week, I said that “Hochul’s husband just happens to represent Delaware North which has the concessions contract in the current stadium.”

It seems Hochul protests this fact quite a bit, but that is not the only troubling coincidence and potential conflict of interest.

The secretary to the governor – the highest appointed position in the governor’s office – is married to the chief lobbyist for Delaware North. Yet as was reported by The News, Hochul’s recusal letter assigns the responsibility of dealing with Delaware North to her secretary. There is no justification for that whatsoever.

Furthermore, the Seneca Nation, which coincidentally paid a huge $564 million to the state under protest, is a major competitor with – you guessed it – Delaware North. The governor now wants to earmark more than $418 million of their money to go to the Bills stadium.

Who knows if these are all coincidences, yet why was this “deal of the century” announced with only four days before the state budget was due and is being rammed through without so much as a public hearing?

It should come as no surprise that people from across New York and the ideological spectrum are criticizing this massive taxpayer giveaway and who it really benefits.

I love the Bills, this is not about the players or the fans. But the minute I heard about this deal, the biggest tax giveaway in NFL history, I called for public hearings.

With all the questions surrounding the stadium deal, why would anyone, especially this editorial board, have problems with demanding that Kathy Hochul be more transparent?

Congressman Tom Suozzi

Democratic candidate for governor