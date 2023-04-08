A recent Everybody’s Column letter concedes that Michael Knowles’ right to speak his mind is granted by the First Amendment but also questions The News’ stance supporting this right. Actually, The News is all but required to take this position. In addition to free speech, the First Amendment guarantees a free press. How could The News take a position contrary to the constitutional amendment that supports its existence?
Questioning the University at Buffalo’s decision to give Knowles a platform, the letter asks “Where were the adults in the room?” Answer: Freedom Hall in New York City when the Bill of Rights was drafted in 1789.
Paul Shemkovitz
West Seneca