Letter: News gives Cuomo, Hochul undue credit for virus response

Seriously. Again. The Jan. 4 Buffalo News editorial on the “State of the governor,” The News editorial board concludes, seventh paragraph down, that, and I quote, “… under both Hochul and Cuomo, the state has generally responded well to this emergency.” For the third time, I ask the editorial board how in the world can they offer that opinion about former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in light of the, what’s the number now, 15,000 nursing home deaths? – at least half of them unreported, and most likely hidden away where Cuomo hoped they’d never be found.