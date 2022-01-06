 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: News gives Cuomo, Hochul undue credit for virus response
Letter: News gives Cuomo, Hochul undue credit for virus response

Seriously. Again. The Jan. 4 Buffalo News editorial on the “State of the governor,” The News editorial board concludes, seventh paragraph down, that, and I quote, “… under both Hochul and Cuomo, the state has generally responded well to this emergency.” For the third time, I ask the editorial board how in the world can they offer that opinion about former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in light of the, what’s the number now, 15,000 nursing home deaths? – at least half of them unreported, and most likely hidden away where Cuomo hoped they’d never be found.

If that’s the idea of “generally responded well” then, like a lot of other New Yorkers, I better get back to school, and right quick.

Vincent J. Morabito

Williamsville

