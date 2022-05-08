Letter: News does not fairly inform public on Seneca grievance

I am an educated Seneca mother of five. I’ve also made it my business to stay informed on developments and decisions made by my Nation. I have become active in the Mothers of the Nation’s effort to protect our assets and resources for our next generations.

In recent months, together, more than 200 Seneca Mothers have acted to ensure that the Seneca Nation is paving a sustainable economic path forward. This is the very basis of the Mothers of the Nation’s mission.

Most non-Seneca do not fully understand the past three months of agitation on the gaming dispute with the state. They would not understand because The Buffalo News, the largest paper in the area, has seemingly, with deliberation, failed to provide accurate or comprehensive insights or reporting on the matter.

The News’ editorial board has done nothing but attack the Senecas, repeatedly, leaving out salient information and facts about the case.

We get it. The News is not our friend; we can count on the editorial board for a steady stream of written disparagements.

Within my lifetime the reservation has transformed from a sinkhole of poverty, unemployment and welfare dependency. The Seneca Nation has grown, given birth to more than 5000 jobs, and by the end of the 2023 gaming compact, will have buttressed New York State with more than $2 billion in gaming revenue shares.

The sad part is in 2022, despite all of this, the local newspaper beats up on the Indians and treats us like dirt.

Dawn Colburn

Allegany Territory