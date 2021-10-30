Letter: News’ Brown endorsement unfairly insults Walton

While I live in the suburbs and do not vote in the City of Buffalo, I was very offended by the tone of The News’ endorsement for Byron Brown. I am not surprised with the endorsement and to be sure there are concerns about India Walton’s experience, but comparing her to Donald Trump and grievance politics was uncalled for. There are real problems with poverty and racial inequities in the city of Buffalo and to dismiss these as grievances is insulting and indicative of why Buffalo’s revival has been so uneven.