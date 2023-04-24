Regarding the superb article on Rich Gold and M&T Bank, as a M&T Bank retiree who worked close to Bob Wilmers soon after he took over the helm, it is rewarding to see that the principles that Bob instilled at that time are still prevalent. At that time, M&T Bank was involved in constant acquisition mode, trying to stay ahead of the buy or be bought atmosphere.

I have a lot of respect for Gold and his business ethic and watched him, Rene Jones and the other “rising stars” climb up the ladder through the years. Bob sought to know these men and women on a personal level to see their potential for himself. Several times a year, he would have intimate dinners at his home where he would invite six to eight employees and talk one-on-one with them as he watched how they handled themselves during a dinner situation. As you can imagine, it sometimes caused a bit of apprehension when the employee would “get the call.”

Bob was a humble, unassuming man who felt every person should have the same privileges, and money should not be an option. As such, I saw many students fulfill their dream of college and become valuable citizens because of his generosity.

As a banker not originally from Buffalo, Bob diligently inserted himself into the community, working in every possible area, from the arts, schools, Group of 18 and even involving himself in some of the local politics, trying to help the community improve. He knew that the success of M&T Bank depended on the community’s success and he did everything in his power to make that happen.

The News article brought back many fond memories of a man and a bank that truly represented the Buffalo community as that of friendly neighbors.

Victoria Wienke

Hamburg