Letter: News article on Collins ends the year on sour note
Convicted liar and thief Chris Collins must have some very good friends at the Buffalo News. Waking up Christmas morning to see the front page fawning headlines about the "contrite" and "changed" Collins was more surprising, and far less welcome, than the snow.

There are thousands of Americans incarcerated for lesser offenses, but he whines about how HIS rich, connected family was "suffering" while he spent 10 weeks in prison?

Seriously, Robert McCarthy, was this supposed to be a feel-good homecoming article? Because the man who betrayed his oath and betrayed his constituents ought to live his life in shameful obscurity.

Denise G. Mills

Buffalo

