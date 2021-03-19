Letter: Newfane should do better releasing public information

In honor of Sunshine Week, I would like to share my recent experience trying to obtain contact information for public officials for the Town of Newfane.

After attending a public hearing in person regarding solar power (unfortunately no Zoom meetings have been available during the pandemic), I attempted to follow up with additional questions and concerns with the Newfane Town Board members and Zoning Board Officials. The Town of Newfane website does not list any contact information for my Board Members or Zoning officials, I called the Town Hall of Newfane to obtain them. To my surprise, I was told I would need to file a Freedom of Information Request to receive any contact information. After emailing in my FOIL request, I was informed it was denied and must be submitted on a Town of Newfane required form. After submitting this town approved form, I was finally given contact information for my public officials.

After a search of neighboring town and village websites, I found contact information readily available for public officials who represent their residents. It is very disappointing that the Town of Newfane discourages contact with their officials to address taxpayer issues.