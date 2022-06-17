Letter: New York's crucial climate goals must be met

New York’s energy needs are expected to double by 2050, as we increasingly heat our homes and power our vehicles electrically. At the same time, to meet our crucial climate goals, we must be phasing out fossil fuel plants, many of which are reaching the end of their lives.

We will need a huge increase in renewable energy, including a 7x increase in solar capacity. New solar projects in WNY should be welcome. They are necessary.

Our planet is in too much danger for us to increase our reliance on fossil fuels, including the false solutions – like green hydrogen and renewable natural gas – that gas companies are trying to fool us with. We must focus on the deployment of proven renewable energy technologies and expanding battery storage.

The Climate Action Committee’s final scoping plan must include a clear moratorium on new fossil fuel plants and specific plans to retire fossil fuel plants and replace them with renewable energy projects. Barriers to siting renewable plants must be lowered. This is the critical decade to do so.

The scoping plan must also provide funding and support for workers and communities affected by these changes. No one should be harmed in this decisive and critical swing to renewables.

Suzanne Coogan

Warsaw