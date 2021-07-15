Letter: New Yorkers should have better access to vaccines

We can all agree all New Yorkers should have access to the vaccines that are recommended for them. The New York State Legislature passed a bill that would improve vaccine access in pharmacies. Gov. Andrew Cuomo can help by quickly signing this bill into law.

While the state previously took action, allowing pharmacists to administer the Covid-19 vaccine, pharmacists are not able to administer all vaccinations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including the HPV vaccine that helps prevent nearly 90% of HPV cancers.

More and more, consumers are turning to their local pharmacy for medical information, advice and services. Pharmacists are some of the most trusted health care professionals and important members of the state’s health care system.

Pharmacies traditionally have longer hours of operation making them more accessible for many for vaccination services. More than 90% of the nation’s population live within two miles of a community pharmacy and over 95% live within five miles. Expanding access will assist countless New Yorkers and remove barriers to vaccinations.

I ask Cuomo to sign this bill into law to improve access to vaccines for all New Yorkers.

Karen Connor

Wilson