Letter: New York voters should oust this disappointing governor

When I was in grammar school, at the now nonexistent PS #63, back in the 1950s and later at Bennett High School in the 60s, I was taught in “civics” and social studies classes that the U.S. government has three branches: legislative, executive and judicial. The three branches were created in the interest of “checks and balances,” so that all three kept a close eye on each other to ensure that no one branch accumulated too much power in governing the United States.

Congress made the laws, the president signed or vetoed the law, and the Supreme Court ruled on the constitutionality of the laws, employing the words, the sense and the significance set by the U.S. Constitution, the founding document of the United States.

If the Supreme Court affirmed a law, that law became the “law of the land,” and bound all of citizens to obey it.

So why, when the Supreme Court ruled, as it recently did, that “concealed carry” of guns in public was protected under the Constitution’s citizens’ “right to bear arms,” the governor of New York State decried the ruling as “reprehensible?” Why was the governor not chastised, castigated or held in contempt of the law of the land, the Constitution? After all, isn’t “contempt of court” a criminal offense?

Again, after the recent Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision the governor of New York State suggested that New York be the site of an abortion “safe harbor.”

I trust the majority of New York voters have the same attitude in the upcoming election contest for New York governor.

Donald Weyer

Batavia