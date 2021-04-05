Letter: New York taxes residents out of wanting to remain

The federal government recently allowed individual taxpayers to exempt from income, $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020. This was a much-needed fix because the majority of people getting the benefits were unaware that they were taxable. What did New York State do? They taxed the full amount, and many tens of thousands of residents are probably going to have to use their stimulus money to pay their state income tax.

Speaking of New York taxes, it is entirely possible that a retired New York couple could be collecting $100,000 in state pension benefits. And yet, they pay zero in state taxes on that money. Contrast this with students, who are dependents of their parents, and who are making $12,400 in salary. They pay nothing in federal tax. But they owe New York $377 on that same income. That is, $377 versus zero. How is that equitable?