Letter: New York State vaccine process is working well

I am aware of the criticisms of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. I agree that as a nation our response to the pandemic, and the vaccine rollout left much to be desired. I do want to praise New York State based on my personal experiences. I get tested regularly because I care for elderly parents. My experiences with the scheduled process, the staff at the Department of Health, and true testing site have been excellent. All people involved have been helpful and considerate. The scheduling and testing have always been smooth and well organized.

Recently I had my first vaccine dose at the large distribution site in Syracuse. I was expecting a mess given the large number of people. What I found instead was a very well run program. I moved through the checkpoints quickly, and had a dose in my arm within 20 minutes of arriving. From what I could see, this was not unusual. The setup easily accommodated the people, there was always staff guiding me through the process, and everyone I came in contact with was friendly and helpful. I am aware that the scheduling process is still very difficult. Only additional supplies will help with that. However, my experiences with the New York State testing and vaccine have been professional, well organized, and despite being very busy all staff I have encountered have been pleasant and compassionate.