Letter: New York State’s travel rules are unevenly enforced

A friend of mine flew from Florida to Buffalo recently. As advised by New York State, she had taken a Covid-19 test three days earlier and was negative. While still in Florida, she printed and completed the required travel form and took it with her on the plane. After the plane landed, all the passengers exited and left the terminal. There was no one there to accept her travel form or mandate passengers to complete one before leaving.
She had flown from Florida to Buffalo a month earlier and all departing passengers were required to submit a completed form to National Guardsmen standing in the terminal. Or they had to go immediately into a room and complete it before leaving.
Makes you wonder how much New York State is in control of who and how travelers enter from other states.
Don Fuhrman
Orchard Park