 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: New York State’s travel rules are unevenly enforced
0 comments

Letter: New York State’s travel rules are unevenly enforced

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A friend of mine flew from Florida to Buffalo recently. As advised by New York State, she had taken a Covid-19 test three days earlier and was negative. While still in Florida, she printed and completed the required travel form and took it with her on the plane. After the plane landed, all the passengers exited and left the terminal. There was no one there to accept her travel form or mandate passengers to complete one before leaving.

She had flown from Florida to Buffalo a month earlier and all departing passengers were required to submit a completed form to National Guardsmen standing in the terminal. Or they had to go immediately into a room and complete it before leaving.

Makes you wonder how much New York State is in control of who and how travelers enter from other states.

Don Fuhrman

Orchard Park

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News