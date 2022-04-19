 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: New York state officials should be ashamed of deal

Short and simple: New York State decided corporate welfare investment to one of the largest enterprises, the NFL and its billionaire owners, the Pegulas, is better than using the $600 million for the education of New York State’s children. How far could that investment help our children rather than the overpaid athletes that it will benefit? New York State’s government officials should be embarrassed by their actions on approving the Bills stadium deal at the expense of the children in this state.

Jay Roll

Lancaster

