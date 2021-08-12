Letter: New York State must act on workforce emergency

Now is the time for the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities to finally recognize that the workforce crisis is now a real emergency. The staff that provide services and supports to the over 130,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are underpaid and undervalued. Called direct support professionals, they are necessary supports to do everything from taking individuals shopping, providing help with everyday living skills, to getting people to the bathroom and lots more; and done in compassionate and friendly ways.

About 10 years ago these staff members made about 33% above the minimum wage. As New York State moved to increase the minimum wage, OPWDD has not provided the funding necessary for not-for-profit agencies to keep pace with this increase to keep these positions competitive and commensurate with the human value they contribute. As parents we know just how valuable they are to our son Craig’s life. He lives in a semi-independent living situation. What they provide includes supervision and support for everyday living skills for him and his housemates, take them shopping, out for recreation, and so much more. Largely due to the pandemic we lost staff in his house and are having difficulties attracting new ones in part because of the salaries. Certified group homes are experiencing an emergency where there are reportedly more than 3,200 openings in Western New York alone. As the remaining staff have to do the overtime to cover these critical openings more stress is on them and their own families.