Letter: New York State currently requires an economics course

Council member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt makes several valid points about the importance of economics education for all students. He should be aware, however, that the New York State Education Department has long required high school students in the state to take and pass a half-year course, “Economics, The Enterprise System and Finance.”
The subject is also part of the mandated Social Studies curriculum across the state in all grades K-12. In New York State, economics is a graduation requirement. I don’t know when Florida began its mandate, but ours has been in place for decades.
Ann Lupo
Buffalo