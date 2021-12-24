Letter: New York should not adopt physician assisted suicide

Proponents often cite unbearable pain as a reason for legalizing assisted suicide, however, data from Oregon shows that unbearable pain does not even make it into the top three reasons that patients choose assisted suicide. Loss of autonomy, decreasing ability to participate in life activities, and loss of dignity are the top three reasons people reported when choosing assisted suicide. Lawmakers must realize that pain can be managed, and a multidisciplinary must be employed in end-of-life care. Offering suicide isn’t necessary.

Some people support assisted suicide only in extreme cases, but this proposal does not reflect that kind of “last resort” approach. It does not require a patient to try hospice or comfort care measures prior to receiving a lethal script. In fact, the proposed law does not even require the patient to be in pain or suffering in any way. Under this bill, assisted suicide would be available to everyone diagnosed with a terminal illness, including patients that may have been misdiagnosed.