Letter: New York should determine how to handle marijuana sales

New York State legalized recreational marijuana use effective March 31. Some of the rationale for the legalization was to provide a purer form of marijuana to users and additional revenue to the state. The state Legislature in their infinite wisdom thought it best to legalize the use of marijuana before they set up rules for distribution or distribution centers. I would ask those in charge, where do they think users will get their three ounces of pot? Merry Christmas to all the drug dealers out there as the state has now decided to facilitate your business model. Perhaps, you can do some upselling with some cocaine, meth or heroin to your customers. Good job.