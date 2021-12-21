 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Delta Sonic – Home of Unlimited Car Washes & Interior Cleanings
Letter: New York should determine how to handle marijuana sales
0 comments

Letter: New York should determine how to handle marijuana sales

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

New York State legalized recreational marijuana use effective March 31. Some of the rationale for the legalization was to provide a purer form of marijuana to users and additional revenue to the state. The state Legislature in their infinite wisdom thought it best to legalize the use of marijuana before they set up rules for distribution or distribution centers. I would ask those in charge, where do they think users will get their three ounces of pot? Merry Christmas to all the drug dealers out there as the state has now decided to facilitate your business model. Perhaps, you can do some upselling with some cocaine, meth or heroin to your customers. Good job.

James Randolph

West Seneca

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News