New Yorkers are very concerned about protecting our environment and about the farming practices used to grow our foods. That is why the New York Assembly passed A. 3226 The Birds and Bees Protection Act and why the state and local chapters of the Sierra Club strongly urge the State Senate and Gov. Hochul to adopt it into law. This legislation is necessary to protect pollinators like bees and butterflies, as well as birds and state ecosystems from poisonous neonicotinoid pesticides, known as neonics. These pesticides are extensively used in agriculture and last for years in the environment. They are even used prophylactically, whether needed or not.

Scientific studies demonstrate that neonics have a negative effect on pollinators, birds, the soil and waters that effects the entire ecosystem for years. Hundreds of studies have led to a scientific consensus that neonics are the major cause of bee die-off. Studies have shown them to be the cause of a decline in bird bio-diversity and in the number of Monarch butterflies. Fewer pollinators also mean lower crop yields.

That these pesticides are not banned yet in the U.S. does not mean they are harmless. They are banned in Europe and several areas of Canada, and are being restricted in states across the country.

In 2020 Cornell University researchers reviewed over 1,000 peer-reviewed studies and identified expensive neonic uses of low-benefit that are easily replaceable with safer alternatives or by nothing at all. Smart prohibitions on wasteful uses of neonics could prevent 80-90% of outdoor use neonics from entering New York’s soil and water.

Diane Ciurczak, Esq.

Sierra Club Niagara Group

Executive Committee