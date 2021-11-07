Letter: New York needs Hochul to be a green governor

Reporter David Robinson covers the issues confronting New York in moving toward a carbon-free future well. However, he falls prey to the fossil fuel industry’s story line that natural gas is a bridge fuel, and that it still has a future under New York’s climate-forward legislation.

Green hydrogen is a way to keep fossil fuel companies in business. Combining it with natural gas means our health and the climate will continue to be harmed by fossil fuels. Much so-called green hydrogen relies on methane-emitting natural gas somewhere in its production.

As Gov. Kathy Hochul and Department of Environmental Conservation Basil Seggos made clear in their denial of permits for the Danskammer and NRG Astoria gas plants, New York has put natural gas in its rearview mirror. Further, Hochul must support the Clean Futures Act, which will ban all new gas plants in New York so each proposal needn’t be an exhausting fight to make the state see reason, and to give clarity to the state’s commitment to a clean energy future.

Our electric utility infrastructure needs serious investment in order to move wind- and solar-generated power to the electric grid. President Biden’s Build Back Better program must grapple with that, along with developing a nationwide charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.