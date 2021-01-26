Letter: New York must work together on vaccinations

For many, the Covid-19 vaccination is the light at the end of the tunnel. Unfortunately, the vaccination process is moving slower than originally anticipated. I understand that this is no easy feat and there are many obstacles, from storage of the vaccine to the number of doses we are allocated.

With the logistics in mind, an ongoing conversation between our state and local leaders throughout this process is more important than ever. If there are steps the state can take to help facilitate the process more quickly, we need to know. The public deserves a transparent, honest look at the process and it is imperative that the state actively engage our county governments in the discussion. That is why as the ranking member of the Local Government Committee in the New York State Senate, I organized a roundtable with my colleagues and members of local government across the state to discuss these issues and more.

Many questions remain including how vaccination sites are chosen to what role our counties can play in the vaccination of the currently eligible groups. As a senator representing a rural portion of the state, I want to be sure that all areas of the state are receiving equitable vaccine distribution. This discussion was the first step in an ongoing, productive collaboration.