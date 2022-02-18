Letter: New York must start screening fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

A new bill was recently introduced to the Nebraska State Legislature that would require children, in addition to physicals, hearing and vision exams, be screened for autism before they enroll in kindergarten. Such is the concern of parents, educators and treatment experts in that state that too many children are not diagnosed with autism in time to allow for crucial interventions, including educational supports, to be put in place to ensure better outcomes. Given the prevalence rate for autism, it makes sense. It should be a federal law. What doesn’t make sense is that fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD), which are caused by prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE), highly preventable and over two times as prevalent as autism, making them the leading cause of developmental disabilities, don’t elicit the same attention.