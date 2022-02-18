Letter: New York must start screening fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

A new bill was recently introduced to the Nebraska State Legislature that would require children, in addition to physicals, hearing and vision exams, be screened for autism before they enroll in kindergarten. Such is the concern of parents, educators and treatment experts in that state that too many children are not diagnosed with autism in time to allow for crucial interventions, including educational supports, to be put in place to ensure better outcomes. Given the prevalence rate for autism, it makes sense. It should be a federal law. What doesn’t make sense is that fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD), which are caused by prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE), highly preventable and over two times as prevalent as autism, making them the leading cause of developmental disabilities, don’t elicit the same attention.
As the mother of two young adults with FASD and an advocate for this population, I can tell you that the need to prevent FASD and screen, intervene and support people with PAE is great. Due to a lack of FASD-trained medical, social welfare, therapeutic and criminal justice representatives in our communities, there is a dearth of validation and support for the one in 20 American children who have FASD, according to a 2018 study. Less than 10% of them have visible impairments. Predominantly hidden disabilities, FASD land the majority of this population in prison, homelessness or addiction. Let’s screen for FASD, too, to decrease the humane costs to our children and economic ones to all of us.