Letter: New York must quickly transition away from gas

The Climate Action Council’s plan provides us with a strong blueprint for achieving a clean energy-powered New York (“The costs – and benefits – of New York’s new energy roadmap,” Dec. 20). The benefits of replacing gas with renewable power vastly outweigh the costs. The Council’s estimate of the net benefit to New York over inaction would be $80 billion. Environmental groups contend that a clean energy plan that ditches false solutions like hydrogen could benefit us by $150 billion.

Naturally the three no votes were from the three fossil fuel representatives on the Council. While they didn’t derail the overwhelming vote in favor of the plan, the industry did sway the Council sufficiently to prevent optimal implementation. Hydrogen and renewable natural gas, “solutions” the gas industry touts in order to maintain their profitable pipelines, were not rejected out of hand as they should have been. The ban on also profitable new gas hook-ups was delayed.

The fossil fuel industry blatantly reveals its flagrant disregard of the climate crisis. New York must speed gas transition, and crack down on these companies’ ability to subvert the public interest.

Lisa Mertz

Niagara Sierra Group Executive Committee

Chautauqua County, NY