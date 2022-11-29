Letter: New York must allow medical aid in dying

When my mom, Jennifer Milich, was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of kidney cancer, chemo and radiation wouldn’t work. The only option was to remove one kidney, hoping to remove the tumor.

Six months later, mom was diagnosed with metastatic kidney cancer and informed of her terminal diagnosis. Mom was adamant that she didn’t care how much time she had but how that time was spent. She didn’t want to be in pain or suffer. She wanted to be with family and friends, doing the things she loved to do.

Mom learned about a bill in Albany to allow terminally ill, mentally capable adults with six months or less to live to request a prescription from their doctor they can take to die peacefully when their suffering becomes too great. She understood that medical aid in dying (legal in 10 states and Washington D.C.) would give her and other terminally ill people the ability to peacefully end unbearable suffering.

Thankfully, mom fought this aggressive disease longer than any of her doctors thought she would. She met with legislators (via Zoom) and talked to media, urging support for medical aid in dying.

Horribly, mom spent her last few months in hospice, with no quality of life, often not recognizing family and friends that would come to visit. Her fear of not having a peaceful option came true, leading to a slow, suffering death earlier this year. That’s why I’m continuing mom’s fight to give dying New Yorkers this compassionate option.

Ethan Milich

Amherst