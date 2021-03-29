Letter: New York, marijuana will be a very bad mix

Based on known facts, the dangers of marijuana today are clear. While legalization may make a few people rich, it will devastate families and interfere with the user’s future. Something “legal” will be perceived as safe, but the truth is marijuana interferes with an adolescent’s under-developed brain, interrupting the natural maturation process. Mental health issues go unnoticed because marijuana is used to self-medicate and the learning/strengthening of coping skills is postponed.

I know the intent is to keep it out of the hands of youth, but we all know how well that worked with tobacco and alcohol. It’s time to recognize marijuana for what it is – an illegal drug that is both addictive and dangerous. The push is to fill a budget gap on the profits of the sale of legal marijuana, but at what price?

Looking at states that have legalized recreational marijuana use, the profits promised are greatly overstated and social injustices are not corrected. Police budgets have had to increased due to the increase in crime, emergency room visits increased as did motor vehicle accidents.