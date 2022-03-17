Letter: New York marijuana rules lack much common sense

New York legalized recreational marijuana for persons 21 and older and will be available by late 2022 or early 2023. To oversee everything from growing to using, the Office of Cannabis Management was established and charged with creating the Cannabis Control Board and the Cannabis Advisory Committee. Sounds like a lot of payroll and somehow municipalities believe they will be seeing a large windfall in their budget.

It is anticipated that New York will have their own legal recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and over by the end. I don’t believe anyone told the under 21 population. New York is proposing a $200 million social equity fund was established to promote new entrepreneurs coming from disadvantaged communities. What about the communities who are dealing with families suffering with a child’s addiction to marijuana? Availability is one of the reasons young people first use. Isn’t that a disadvantaged community? The first 100 to 200 licenses must go to people with a criminal record so that they can become entrepreneurs in a cash-only business. Really! Did I read that correctly? Only in this crazy legislation would this happen. This looks like discrimination with taxpayers’ money.