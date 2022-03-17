Letter: New York marijuana rules lack much common sense

New York legalized recreational marijuana for persons 21 and older and will be available by late 2022 or early 2023. To oversee everything from growing to using, the Office of Cannabis Management was established and charged with creating the Cannabis Control Board and the Cannabis Advisory Committee. Sounds like a lot of payroll and somehow municipalities believe they will be seeing a large windfall in their budget.
It is anticipated that New York will have their own legal recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and over by the end. I don’t believe anyone told the under 21 population. New York is proposing a $200 million social equity fund was established to promote new entrepreneurs coming from disadvantaged communities. What about the communities who are dealing with families suffering with a child’s addiction to marijuana? Availability is one of the reasons young people first use. Isn’t that a disadvantaged community? The first 100 to 200 licenses must go to people with a criminal record so that they can become entrepreneurs in a cash-only business. Really! Did I read that correctly? Only in this crazy legislation would this happen. This looks like discrimination with taxpayers’ money.
Now we have simple stamps being sold for large amounts of money and purchasers receive a “gift” of marijuana. How can this be when “legal” New York marijuana has not been grown yet. Thank you to the schools who took a stand on accepting gifts from monies gained through an illegal transaction. Someone is setting a good example for students saying there are things more important than money. Already “gummies” are being sold and are quite popular with the younger population. Where is our control board? If this is the twilight zone, please show me the way out before the consequence of these decisions surface.
Sally Yageric
Amherst