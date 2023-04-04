To the March 18 letter writer, congratulations on your coming retirement. Don’t worry about the climate scoping plan, which will bring a $90 billion net benefit to New Yorkers (“Letter: Electrification of New York moves fast for these retirees”). (Note: I looked at the scoping plan, and found neither of your citations.)

New York is neither forcing homeowners to electrify, nor is it artificially raising the price of gas. The climate mandate’s purpose is to slash injurious heat-trapping gases, of which buildings are an enormous source.

You may well not save energy by switching to a heat pump now. After 2030, if Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal is accepted, if your gas heating system breaks beyond repair, you’ll have to replace it with a heat pump, which will be decidedly cheaper by then.

“Cap and trade” is a separate issue: Greenhouse gas emissions would be capped. Producers failing to meet their cap would pay a fee to invest in clean energy or remediate communities disadvantaged by dirty energy.

Key to the success of the scoping plan is not only inclusion of the All-Electric Buildings Act into the budget, now supported by the governor, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, on an early a timeline as possible, but pairing it with the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordable Transition) Act.

NY HEAT stops gas companies from installing pipelines to all-electric homes and charging the decreasing number of ratepayers for them, something they’re fighting to do.

Sharon Murphy

Buffalo