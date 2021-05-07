Letter: New York is at fault when it comes to compact

In 2002 the state and the Seneca Nation signed a compact to allow casino gambling in New York. This compact gave the Nation exclusivity on gambling. The Nation has paid millions to the state in compliance with this compact. The Nation had abided by the terms of said compact.

Then, in 2013 the state allowed non-Nation operators to operate casinos. This action broke the compacts agreement to only allow Indian operators, thus breaking the compact.

A breach by the state, violation of paragraph 12, sections A and B, shall cease this compact immediately. The Nation’s obligation to the state ended with the action by New York. So by law the Nation has lived up to its side of the compact. New York State, through its willful violation, has lost any rights it had by breaking the compact. Exclusivity means only the Nation. New York broke the compact by allowing non-Native casinos to open casinos all over the state.

So please don’t try to paint the Nation as bad actors. New York caused this and now Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants his ill-gotten gains to be supplemented by money that the Nation is not required to re-pay. Rules apply to all, even Cuomo and New York.

Richard Pearce

Lockport