Letter: New York desperately needs change

The motto for the deep blue state of New York, the Empire State, is Excelsior, which is Latin for, "Ever Upward."

In many respects we are very "upward." We have the highest total State and local tax burden in the nation. So, shouldn't we have the best infrastructure? The safest cities and towns? (How's that cashless bail thing working out?) Cleanest air and water? The highest quality of life? The fairest, most efficient government services? Where, except for our tax burden, are we number one?

We spend more per K-12 student than any other state. While we spend nearly twice the national average per pupil, student achievement in New York is either lower or not significantly different, by any measure, than the national average. In fact, New York's high school graduation rate is not even in the top twenty. And my school taxes went up again this year. Where's the bang for our big bucks?

When you vote, ask yourself, "Are we getting our money's worth? Do we want more of this?" Einstein defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Even though I'm a life-long registered Democrat, I suggest we stop the insanity and give the Republicans the chance to turn things around and make New York worthy of its motto.

James Arkins

Amherst