Letter: New York City is returning to its past transgressions

My daughter and I went to New York City to visit. I’ve never seen New York City this bad. What a shock to see all the panhandlers, people openly selling and clearly strung out on drugs. Police monitored the anarchy but were visibly frightened to take action.

Crime and trash-littered streets reminded me of the dark memories of pre-Rudy Giuliani New York City. Chaos and disruption are the new normal in the Big Apple. It took a village full of lazy idiots like Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the City Council, New York City’s district attorney and state Legislature to reverse the hard-won public safety gains of the Giuliani-Michael Bloomberg administrations.

I was terrified of the subway. Transit workers and commuters beg for police presence. Police should have been addressing the madness within the subway system rather than chatting amicably with vagrants and criminals who are now considered victims by politicians. Will de Blasio or Cuomo do the right thing for the citizens? No, because neither one cares. Voters in New York City have only themselves to blame. It isn’t fun to spend your entire time looking over your shoulder and worrying about your daughter’s safety. This once wonderful city will never be what it once was. You couldn’t pay me to return. Good luck.